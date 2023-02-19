TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $130.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TEL stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $145.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

