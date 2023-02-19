Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$53.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.05.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$61.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.83.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

