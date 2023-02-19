Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -925.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.