Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.
Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -925.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
See Also
