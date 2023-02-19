TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0290 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $283.76 million and approximately $26.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079129 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00058371 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010323 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029074 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003719 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000245 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,065,204 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,318,099 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
