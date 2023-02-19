The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.