The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.