The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $252.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $307.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

