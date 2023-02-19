The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

GGZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

