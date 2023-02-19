The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
GGZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
