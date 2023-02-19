The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €128.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($137.63) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €133.76. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.09).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

