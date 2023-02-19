The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Sumco Price Performance
SUMCF opened at 14.24 on Wednesday. Sumco has a 1-year low of 11.93 and a 1-year high of 20.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 14.43.
Sumco Company Profile
