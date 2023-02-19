The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sumco Price Performance

SUMCF opened at 14.24 on Wednesday. Sumco has a 1-year low of 11.93 and a 1-year high of 20.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 14.43.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

