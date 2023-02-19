The Goldman Sachs Group Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $55.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.59.
NYSE GXO opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
