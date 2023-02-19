The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,712 shares of company stock worth $40,047,619. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $185.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.