Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.16 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $364.20 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00079377 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010383 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00029957 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003720 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001761 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,035,996,324 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
