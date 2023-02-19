Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0598 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $361.18 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00081053 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00058245 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010620 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00031488 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003847 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001741 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,036,587,694 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.
