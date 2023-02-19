Theta Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.39 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004827 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $33.39 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.