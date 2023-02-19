Threshold Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $436.16 million and $91.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00215902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,691.62 or 0.99980557 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,771,925.995095 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04405142 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $83,360,534.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

