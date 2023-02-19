Tieton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the period. Geospace Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.54% of Geospace Technologies worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

