Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix comprises approximately 2.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AdvanSix worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.81%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.