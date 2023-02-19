Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,110 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,110 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

CUBI opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $62.40.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

