Tieton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. DHI Group accounts for 5.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.14% of DHI Group worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in DHI Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DHI Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.71 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

