TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.61.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,131 shares of company stock worth $2,083,358 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.