Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.00 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00009549 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.00 billion and $18.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00215811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3558031 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $27,253,992.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.