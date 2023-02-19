Toscafund Asset Management LLP Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP cut its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,333 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial comprises about 20.6% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Jackson Financial worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

