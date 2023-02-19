Toscafund Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 491,079 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 491,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,000. Corebridge Financial makes up approximately 19.9% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,477,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

