Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.65

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.65 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 22.25 ($0.27). Totally shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 425,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Totally in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

