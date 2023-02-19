Towle & Co Acquires 13,100 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for approximately 3.7% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Towle & Co owned 0.06% of Stellantis worth $22,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stellantis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stellantis by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stellantis by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 6,618,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

