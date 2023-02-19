Towle & Co Buys 740 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Towle & Co boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Towle & Co owned 0.07% of Caleres worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 659,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also

