Towle & Co Has $20.29 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Towle & Co lifted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,519,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,730 shares during the quarter. ProPetro accounts for 3.3% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towle & Co’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

ProPetro Stock Performance

ProPetro Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 1,376,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

