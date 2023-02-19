Towle & Co Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Towle & Co raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 0.2% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Towle & Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $32,247,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 12.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,102. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

