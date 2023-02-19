Towle & Co Makes New $795,000 Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Towle & Co acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 162,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 5.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CCRN traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 705,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

