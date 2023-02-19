Towle & Co Purchases 18,010 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Towle & Co grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. PVH comprises 2.9% of Towle & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Towle & Co’s holdings in PVH were worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PVH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PVH Price Performance

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 479,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

