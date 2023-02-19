Towle & Co Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Towle & Co bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.62. 391,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

