Transphorm (TGAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $227.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.42. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Transphorm by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transphorm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Transphorm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transphorm by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transphorm Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transphorm from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.