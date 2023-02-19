TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

