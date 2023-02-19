Tribe (TRIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.75 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $117.75 million and $307,857.14 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

According to CryptoCompare, "TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations."

