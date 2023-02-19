Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.80% of Trimble worth $106,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Alpine Peaks Capital LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 78,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 50.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

