Truist Financial Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $18.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Udemy news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,688 shares of company stock worth $7,209,599. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Udemy by 330.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

