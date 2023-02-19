Truist Financial Increases BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $65.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -140.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

