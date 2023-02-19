Truist Financial Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.96.

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $54.41.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

