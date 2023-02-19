Tudor Pickering Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Hold

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

