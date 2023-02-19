UBS Oconnor LLC Cuts Stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 2.05% of TPB Acquisition Co. I worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I by 55.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPBA opened at $9.57 on Friday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

