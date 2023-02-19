UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 130.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 427,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 241,930 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 40,358.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 397.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 397,220 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $511,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

