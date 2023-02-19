UBS Oconnor LLC Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.09% of First American Financial worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 405.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 199,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 159,741 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First American Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.60%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

