UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.61% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 119,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFS opened at $10.25 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

