UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 29,079 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,079 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

