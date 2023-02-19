UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 38,202 Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in G Squared Ascend I were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSQD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,584 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 500,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend I Stock Performance

Shares of GSQD stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

G Squared Ascend I Company Profile

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

