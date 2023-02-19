UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 85,489 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,489 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 684,559 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,438 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.42%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

