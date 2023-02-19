UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.33% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of USCT opened at $10.46 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

