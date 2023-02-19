Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.
In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
