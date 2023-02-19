Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

