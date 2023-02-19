Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $57.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

